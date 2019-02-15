Saudi Crown Prince to visit China

Our Correspondent

Beijing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit China next week, Beijing’s foreign ministry said on Friday. The Saudi Arabian leader will visit next Thursday and Friday and will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vice Premier Han Zheng. The visit will seek to “promote the greater development of Sino-Saudi relations” and “deepen cooperation” on China’s “Belt and Road” economic and trade diplomacy initiative, foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said at a daily press briefing.

