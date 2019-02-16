Saudi Crown Prince to get red carpet welcome

Observer Report

A red carpet welcome awaits Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman upon his arrival in Pakistan, who will be undertaking a significant first ever two-day state level visit on February 17-18 since his elevation to the position of Crown Prince in April 2017.

The Prime Minister along with his cabinet members will warmly receive the dignitary upon his arrival at the airport. A red carpet will be rolled out in the PM House where the Crown Prince will be presented a guard of honour.

All the preparations have been put in place to accord warm welcome to the visiting dignitary and his entourage.

During his two-day stay, Prince Mohammad will call on President Dr Arif Alvi and also meet the Prime Minister and the Chief of Army Staff, according to a Foreign office press release. The Crown Prince, who also holds portfolios of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, will hold discussion with the leadership of Pakistan to further cementing the brotherly ties between the two countries, besides deliberating upon a wide-range of issues of mutual interests.

The Saudi ministers accompanying the Crown Prince will meet their counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation in their respective fields.

On sidelines of the visit, businessmen of the two countries will also meet to discuss opportunities of collaboration in the private sector. During his visit, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will be signing a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding related to diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports.

The two countries will also discuss ways and means to develop a robust follow-up mechanism to ensure effective implementation and quick progress on tangible areas of cooperation.

The visit of Crown Prince is expected to significantly enhance bilateral ties between the two countries in all spheres of cooperation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal said a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a petrochemical refinery will be signed during Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan.

“During the visit of HRH the Saudi crown prince an MoU on establishment of an integrated complex, petrochemical refinery to be signed,” the FO spokesperson tweeted.

Earlier, the Foreign Office spokesperson said Islamabad is seeking to sign a number of other deals, including one “combating organised crime”.

