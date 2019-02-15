Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed to arrive tomorrow: FO

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The two-day visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Pakistan has been delayed to February 17, a statement from the Foreign Office said Friday.

A Foreign Office spokesman, however, said the programme with regard to Prince Mohammed’s stay in Pakistan will remain unchanged. The crown prince was earlier expected to arrive in the country on Saturday, February 16.

Prince Mohammed is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan and will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including members of the Saudi royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.

During his visit, the crown prince will hold meetings with President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa. A delegation of Pakistan’s Senate will also call on him and discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

Ministers from Saudi Arabia will also hold meetings with their Pakistani counterparts to discuss bilateral cooperation.

During Crown Prince Mohammed’s stay, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan will sign a number of agreements and MoUs in diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports. The two countries will also discuss ways and means to develop a robust follow-up mechanism to ensure effective implementation and quick progress on tangible areas of co-operation.

