Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman likely to attend Pakistan Day parade as chief guest

ISLAMABAD – Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman is likely to attend the Pakistan Day parade, which is scheduled for March 23 in Islamabad, as chief guest.

Pakistan Day is celebrated across the country to mark the anniversary of a 1940 resolution calling for a separate homeland for Muslims in India.

Reports said that the crown prince would lead a high-level delegation to the South Asian country, adding that foreign ministries of both countries have started preparations in this regard.

Furthermore, the Pakistani government has also sent invitations to foreign ministers of 57 Islamic countries that are members of the Organization of Islamic Council (OIC) for the event.

Earlier this month, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said the meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) will be held on March 22 in Islamabad.

“We will celebrate our 75th Pakistan Day with our brothers and the OIC Foreign Ministers Council will attend the March 23 parade as guest,” said Qureshi while addressing a high tea event organized in honour of the ambassadors of Muslim countries by Special Aide to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony and Middle East Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi here on Thursday.

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaisar also attended the event. On this occasion, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki represented the OIC.