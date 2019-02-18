Saudi Crown Prince gets warm welcome

PM, COAS receive Prince Mohammed; Imran personally drives prince to PM House; Various MoUs signed

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Amid heightened security and arrangements in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman arrived at Nur Khan Air Base in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

As he stepped down from the aircraft, the 33-year-old crown prince was warmly welcomed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The premier’s cabinet members and Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa were also present at the air base to receive the Saudi guest.

In a break from protocol, Prime Minister Khan personally drove the Saudi crown prince to PM House, where a welcome ceremony was held in his honour.

The crown prince, who is visiting Pakistan on the invitation of Prime Minister Khan, was accorded a red carpet welcome and presented a guard of honour at the PM House.

The prime minister and MBS introduced members of their respective delegations, following which the crown prince planted a sapling.

A formation of JF-17 Thunder jets and F-16 fighter jets escorted the plane of the Saudi royal after its entry into the Pakistani airspace. Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman was given a 21-gun salute upon arrival.

Later, while Saudi crown prince called on the prime minister, various MoUs between the ministries of the countries were also signed.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry welcomed Prince Mohammad on Twitter, saying the crown prince was coming to join his “family and [his] own country”. This is Prince Mohammad’s first state visit to Pakistan since becoming the heir to the throne in 2017.

Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir landed at Nur Khan Air Base ahead of the crown prince’s arrival in a separate airplane. Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood was present on the tarmac to welcome his Saudi counterpart.

A high-powered delegation comprising key ministers and some prominent businessmen, besides members of the royal family, has also come with the crown prince for his two-day visit.

About an hour ahead of the crown prince’s anticipated arrival, Finance Minister Asad Umar tweeted that he had held a meeting with Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih and his team.

During the meeting, a wide range of investment projects worth billions of dollars were discussed, the minister revealed, adding that MoUs in this regard were to be signed later in the day. The crown prince will also meet Chief of the Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Not only the government but the opposition has also hailed the visit of the crown prince as PML-N president Shahbaz Sharif and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari have welcomed the Saudi royal in their statements.

However, opposition parties have lashed out at the federal government for not inviting their leaders to the official reception to be hosted in honour of MBS and termed it an undemocratic and un-parliamentary step.

According to Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr Mohammad Faisal, Pakistan’s highest civil award, the Nishan-e-Pakistan, will be conferred on the crown prince in an investiture ceremony at the presidency on Monday.

The Crown Prince is expected to sign agreements worth between $15 billion and $20 billion, including for three power plants in Punjab province and an oil refinery and petrochemical complex to be set up in the coastal city of Gwadar in southwestern Balochistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his cabinet met the crown prince at Nur Khan airbase. Khan and Prince Mohammed warmly embraced on the tarmac after he stepped off the jet.The prime minister then drove the crown prince to his residence for the first round of meetings.

Big portraits of Prince Muhammad bin Salman, King Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Prime Minister Imran Khan and President Arif Alvi have been erected on Constitution Avenue in Islamabad.

Banners and posters inscribed with slogans of Pak-Saudi friendship and fraternity have also been put on display along the roads.

The Crown Prince will stay at the PM House during his two-day visit.

