Saudi crown prince due on February 14

Observer Report

Islamabad

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is expected to visit Pakistan from February 14-18, say diplomatic sources. The crown prince is also expected to address the nation during his visit.

The diplomatic sources have informed that a trade deal worth $14 billion will be signed between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia during the visit,a news channel said. The trade deal would be the biggest foreign investment in the country’s history.In October, Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Riyadh where the prime minister tried to woo potential investors and secure funds for overcoming balance of payment crisis.

Apart from attending the Future Investment Initiative conference, the Pakistani premier also met with King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to discuss matters of mutual interest.

