Saudi Crown Prince due on Feb 17

Islamabad

Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman, whose visit to the country was earlier scheduled for February 16, is arriving in Pakistan on February 17, it has been decided in principle.

Pakistan is likely to sign a number of investment deals, including the construction of a multi-billion-dollar oil refinery in the port city of Gwadar during the upcoming visit.

The Saudi crown prince will follow-up on agreements signed between the two countries during Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to KSA last year. Prince Salman will participate in an international investment conference scheduled to be held at a five-star hotel in the capital. According to sources, a 40-member Saudi delegation, and over 100 Saudi and Pakistani business leaders will attend the international event.

