Saudi, Chinese envoys discuss issues of mutual interest with PM

Islamabad

The Saudi Arabian and the Chinese ambassadors to Pakistan held separate meetings with Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the PM Office on Monday.

During the meeting between the prime minister and ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Maliki, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia’s bilateral relations and other issues of mutual interest came under discussion.

While in another meeting held between the prime minister and the Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing, both discussed Pak-China relations besides China Pakistan Economic Corridor and regional issues.

The Chinese envoy also met the Federal Minister for Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs Asad Umar, the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser at the Parliament House..—INP

