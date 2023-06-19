The Saudi authorities, with a strong commitment, are making persistent efforts to ensure the comfort and convenience of over 179,000 Pakistani pilgrims during Hajj 2023 by implementing various measures.

The Saudi authorities have opened Bab-e-Abdullah and Jabal-e-Kaaba tunnels for 10,567 Pakistani pilgrims in Makkah.

In response to a request from Pakistan, the pilgrims residing in sector one will now be dropped off at Jarwal stop, 50 meters from Bab-e-Abdullah, for direct access to the Grand Mosque.

Female Saudi staff have been working diligently to ensure a smooth stay for 179,000 Pakistani Hujjaj. A state run news agency correspondent had a chance to interact with various female staff members attending to the needs of pilgrims in various accommodations in Makkah.