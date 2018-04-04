Saudi art exhibition kicks off in Los Angeles

Riyadh

Saudi Art Days, an exhibition at Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles aims to provide an insight into the Kingdom’s rapidly changing society, and to strengthen US-Saudi cultural relations.

The three-day event, which coincides with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s visit to the US, is an initiative of the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra).

The center aims to support creative young Saudi artists, and to enable them to publicize and distribute their work locally and internationally.

On the exhibition’s agenda, there are three main programs. The Saudi film industry evening will screen 13 Saudi films and hold discussions between Saudi filmmakers and notable directors, writers and critics.

The second event is a photography exhibition under the theme: “The Kingdom of Colors.—Agencies