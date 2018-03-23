Saudi Aramco may create employee shareholders

Dubai

Saudi Aramco could grant shares to employees in any forthcoming initial public offering, according to an analysis of the company charter it adopted at the beginning of the year.

The new charter also allows Aramco to issues different classes of shares, with the possibility of preferred stock paying higher dividends but with fewer voting rights, the analysis shows.

The revelations about the new corporate set-up at the Kingdom’s leading company, and the biggest oil exporter in the world, come in a paper for the Arabia Foundation, an American think-tank based in Washington DC, by Ellen Wald, non-resident scholar at the foundation and author of the forthcoming book “Saudi Inc.”

Wald and a team at the Foundation have translated and analyzed the charter document — previously available only in Arabic from Aramco — and highlighted what it means for the forthcoming IPO, which could be the biggest in history.

In addition to the provisions on employee and preferred shares, the analysis of the charter, adopted in January, highlights the fact that plans for the IPO are progressing and that Aramco plans to list shares on domestic and possibly foreign exchanges “in the near future.”

It spells out that Aramco’s future remains within the sectors of energy and petrochemicals, and will not become an arm of the Saudi government operating in wider industries.

It also outlines levels of protection for investors against state influence on the company, though concluding that “the state will have overwhelming influence on the board.”

An Aramco spokesman said he believed the analysis to be based on an accurate translation of the Arabic document. He added that there was no obligation on Aramco to publish an English version, though this might be available later.—Agencies