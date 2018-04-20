Saudi Arab’s demand for skilled workforce to be met by NAVTTC

Staff Reporter

Senior Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Fahad Alshehri called on the executive director NAVTTC, Zulfiqar Ahmad Cheema, in his office today wherein issues related to employment of Pakistani workers at reasonable wages were discussed in detail.

The executive director told the ambassador that NAVTTC is imparting technical and vocational training at par with the international standards and we are now capable of meeting the requirements for skilled labor of Saudi Arabia and the Middle East.

We are paying special attention to those trades which are in demand in the Arab countries and we are also teaching basic Arabic language to our skilled workers, he added. The ambassador praised the training activities organized by NAVTTC and said that soon he will send a delegation of senior businessmen of construction sector from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan so that they witness the quality of training and observe the level of skills of Pakistani workers.