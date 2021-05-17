Saudi Arabian Airlines to resume int’l flights

Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) said in a statement carried by the Saudi Press Agency on Sunday that it has completed all of the required preparations to operate international flights at full range.

As part of precautionary measures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus in the Kingdom, authorities lifted a temporary international travel ban on citizens, allowing free access to land, sea, and airports starting at 1 a.m. (KSA time) on Monday (May 17).

Saudia has confirmed that it will travel to 71 destinations from 95 airports, including 28 domestic and 43 international destinations.

The national flag carrier, Saudi Arabian, has flown over 10 million passengers since the outbreak began.

According to the General Authority of Civil Aviation, Saudi Arabia’s airports can operate approximately 385 foreign flights on May 17. (GACA).

Despite the fact that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) opposed the plan, arguing that it would not contribute to improved security but would boost ticket prices, the national airline said in a tweet that as part of anti-coronavirus activities, there would be no empty seats for passengers on international flights.

Passengers were told to use normal procedures such as using a face mask and observing other health guidelines, according to Saudi Arabia.

