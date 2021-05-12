Saudi Arabia visit dashes hopes of opponents: Qureshi

Nadeem Babar Multan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday said that the visit of Saudi Arabia has dashed the hopes of the opponents as some elements want to spoil the relations with Saudi Arabia.

Talking to media in Multan on Wednesday, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan paid a three-day visit to Saudi Arabia at the invitation of Crown Muhammad bin Salman. During the visit, important issues came under discussion.

There were three rounds of talks and PM Imran Khan also had a one-on-one meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

Qureshi said that five agreements have been signed with Saudi Arabia during the visit. The foreign minister said PM Imran Khan and the Saudi Crown Prince signed an agreement under which Saudi-Pakistani Supreme Coordination Council will be established that will provide an institutionalized and structured platform to boost relations between the two countries.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said we have decided to move forward in all fields, especially energy collaboration, economic relations, investments and job opportunities.

He said Saudi Arabia has decided to provide an additional $500 million funds to Pakistan for development and Riyadh will also help Pakistan in the energy sector.