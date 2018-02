Saudi Arabia, UAE call on Syria to end Ghouta aerial bombardment

Amman

Saudi Arabia has called on Syria to halt its aerial bombardment of eastern Ghouta so humanitarian aid and relief effort could be provided to residents badly affected by the military operations.

“We stress the need for the Syrian regime’s violence to end, and to have humanitarian aid and relief to enter Syria,” the Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Twitter.

“The political path to the crisis solution must be taken seriously, in accordance with the agreed principles of the Geneva Declaration 1 and the UN Security Council Resolution 2254,” it added. The UAE likewise “expressed its deep concern at the escalation of violence and its repercussions on the humanitarian situation and the safety of civilians in the eastern region of Ghouta.”

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation called for an immediate truce to protect the lives of civilians. The UAE also reiterated that the only solution to the Syrian crisis is the Geneva-based political solution and appealed to all parties to activate this political process.

Warplanes pounded the last rebel enclave near the Syrian capital for a fifth straight day on Thursday, as the UN pleaded for a halt to one of the fiercest air assaults of the seven-year civil war.

More than 300 people have been killed in the rural eastern Ghouta district on the outskirts of Damascus since Sunday night, and many hundreds have been wounded, according to human rights monitors and aid agencies who say Russian and Syrian planes have struck hospitals and other civilian targets.

Residents of Douma, the biggest town in the district, described plumes of black smoke billowing from residential areas after planes dropped bombs from high altitude. Searches were underway for bodies amid the rubble in the town of Saqba and elsewhere, said rescuers.

UN Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said he hoped the Security Council would agree to a resolution calling for a ceasefire in eastern Ghouta, but warned it would not be easy.

President Bashar Assad’s veto-wielding ally Russia said on Wednesday a cease-fire would be a “long and complex process to achieve.”

Aid workers and residents say Syrian army helicopters have been dropping “barrel bombs” — oil drums packed with explosives and shrapnel — on marketplaces and medical centers.

Residents and insurgents in eastern Ghouta say high-altitude jets of the kind involved in bombing on Thursday morning are Russian, as Moscow’s warplanes typically fly higher than those of the Syrian air force.

Damascus and Moscow deny targeting civilian areas and accuse rebels of holding civilians as human shields. Western powers have also accused Russia of aiding the bombardment. The opposition-held eastern Ghouta region, home to 400,000 people, has been under siege by government forces since 2013. After government gains in recent years it is the final rebel bastion near the capital.—Reuters