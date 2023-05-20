Saudi Arabia, Turkey likely to skip G20 summit in occupied Kashmir as China exits

ISLAMABAD – As Pakistan opposed India’s decision to hold upcoming G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir, several other countries including China, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are snubbing New Delhi which is apparently exploiting its membership of an important international group to cater to the government’s personal agenda.

As Hindutva inspired government continue to push all its level to project a positive image of occupied Kashmir, showing that conditions in illegally occupied Himalayan territory are improving under its rule, but in reality it’s not.

Beijing was the first nation other than Pakistan who raised voice against it and stepped out from the upcoming G20 tourism summit scheduled to take place this year. In a statement, a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson said China is decisively opposed to holding any kind of G20 meetings in disputed territory, and will not attend such meetings.

As China remained the first to skip the meeting, Saudi Arabia, and Turkey are likely to follow suit as these countries have not registered themselves for the meeting. As the word got out, Indian publications covered the issue and approached the Embassies of the following nations but no country commented about non-registration and apparent boycott.

Let it be known that Egypt is a special invitee this year, and the Arab Republic is most likely not to attend the event in a major blow to Modi-led government which continues to promote its nefarious agenda since the revocation of Article 370 in 2019.

Amid the embarrassment, the Indian Ministry of external affairs remains tight-lipped on the non-participation by important G-20 members.

Earlier United Nations Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues slammed India for hosting a summit in occupied Kashmir, which is apparently a desperate effort amid human rights violations.

Islamabad also launched a diplomatic offensive to counter the Indian move. The South Asian nation is expecting that Riyadh and Jakarta may follow suit.