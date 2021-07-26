Saudi Arabia to resume Umrah for foreign pilgrims including Pakistanis next month

RIYADH – Saudi Arabia has announced to resume the Umrah for international pilgrims from the first of Muharram (August 9), adding people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will only be allowed.

According to Kingdom’s media, nearly 500 companies and contractors have are geared up to receive foreign pilgrims to perform Umrah.

Member of Saudi Arabia’s National Committee for Hajj and Umrah Hani Ali Al-Amiri said that aspirants can book their Umrah packages and made payments through 30 websites and platforms available for global reservations.

He further said that all Umrah services and packages can also be done online through global and local booking platforms approved by the Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah.

“Through the online platforms, pilgrims can purchase their entire program of travel, transportation, hotels, and catering, and specify a company or institution for Umrah to provide services, while Umrah companies and institutions are currently being prepared to follow all health precautions and crowd management have been taken for its employees and workers, and the work of a number of these has been activated,” Al-Amiri told Al Arabiya.

Saudi Arabia will allow the pilgrims who have received the jabs of Moderna, Pfizer, Astrazeneca or Johnson and Johnson. People vaccinated with other vaccines would not be able to enter the kingdom.

Umrah was suspended in February last year over fears of the coronavirus outbreak. It was resumed after a six-month hiatus in October 2020.

Due to the pandemic, the Kingdom had limited Umrah to Saudi nationals and foreign residents of the kingdom who had allowed to perform the ritual at a 30% capacity or 6,000 people per day.

