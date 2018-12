Abdul Khaliq Qureshi

Abbottabad

Saudi Arabia will deliver financial assistance amounting to two billion rupees for potable water supply scheme at Mansehra district of Hazara Division, a spokesman of KP government Babar Saleem Swati told newsmen, Sunday.

It was further added that the fund will be provided from Saudi Fund for such Development working plan. However, on completion of such project, the serious issue of potable water in district Mansehra will be addressed perpetually.

Share on: WhatsApp