Saudi Arabia will host the 2023 FIFA Club World Cup after the governing body of world football unanimously awarded the country the hosting rights.

The Club World Cup includes the six continental champions plus the host nations’ national champions. The next Club World Cup will take place from Dec 12th to 22nd.

Real Madrid recently won their fifth title in Morocco against Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal.

Saudi Arabia has also shown an interest to host the 2030 World Cup hence successfully staging the Club competition equivalent will go a long way in helping their cause.

The country has already been selected by the Asian Football Confederation to host the 2027 Asian Cup which highlights its expeditiously growing profile in the international footballing sphere.

Their shock win over eventual champions Argentina in the 2022 FIFA World Cup has stoked a new passion for football in every nook and cranny of their country. The arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo has also exponentially increased their profile in front of the world.

Saudi Arabia will have to stave off a combined bid from Uruguay, Chile, Argentina and Paraguay and a collective bid from Portugal and Spain.

FIFA will pick the hosts of the 2030 edition in September 2024.