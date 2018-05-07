Saudi Arabia to continue help for spreading teachings of Quran throughout world

Staff Reporter

President Pakistan Green Task Force Dr. Jamal Nasir has said that the relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia is long lasting and we are proud of it and Relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will continue due to interest of Muslim Ummah.

He stated this as Chief Guest while addressing inaugural ceremony of 14th Annual All Pakistan Hifaz e Quran competition under age 10 organized by Rabta Alam-e-Islami and International Islamic Relief Organization(IIRO) at Faisal Mosque Islamabad.

Dr. Jamal Nasir appreciated the performance of children in the competition and encourages them and said that Saudi Arabia has always helped Pakistan whatever it was war, flood or earthquake. We are thankful to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for great support to Pakistan in every crisis.

Deputy Director General International Islamic Relief Organization Sheikh Saad Al Haarsi said that Saudi Arabia will continuously help for memorization of Holy Quran and spreading its teaching throughout the world through Rabta Alam-e-Islami and International Islamic Relief Organization.