Saudi Arabia showing keen interest in CPEC for investemnt: Hafiz Kareem

Islamabad, November 8, (APP):Minister for Communications Hafiz Abdul Kareem said on Wednesday that Saudi government was showing interest in China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC). During a meeting with Saudi ambassador Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al-Malkiy here, the minister briefed him about the potential sectors for investment in Pakistan. He stated that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy very close brotherly relations and expressed the hope that Riyadh will avail investment opportunities and play its role in progress of Pakistan.Both the dignitaries discussed matters of mutual interests. The Saudi envoy said his country was interested in working in CPEC and Gwadar port development.The Saudi ambassador said that Riyadh will continue cooperation with Pakistan and the bilateral relations will further grow in future Secretary Communications Siddique Memon briefed the Saudi Ambassador about ongoing road infrastructure projects in the country. He said that there was great scope of investment in CPEC including railways,motorways, aviation sector and last but not least Gwadar port.

Orignally published by APP