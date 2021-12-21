Saudi Arabia sends humanitarian aid to Afghanistan via Pakistan

RIYADH – King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) Tuesday launched a relief package comprising tonnes of edible items for Afghanistan.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani was the chief guest at the launching ceremony of the project.

Under this initiative, initially 200 trucks loaded with 1920 tons of food and non-food items from Saudi Arabia left for Afghanistan via Pakistan.

Each food package contains all necessary essential food items. The project will benefit about two hundred and eighty thousand people in Afghanistan.

In non-food, ten thousand winter package comprises warm clothes for the needy families living in the colder regions of Afghanistan.

Talking to media on this occasion, Sanjrani said the distribution of 30,000 food packages and 10,000 non-food packages will help the poor and deserving people living in Afghanistan.

Welcoming this humanitarian initiative of Saudi Arabia, he said such initiatives are of great importance to avert looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

He also urged the international community including developed countries to take such steps following the footprints of Saudi Arabia.

He also reiterated Pakistan’s resolve to take all possible steps for helping Afghan people who are in dire need of humanitarian assistance.

30,000 Food Packages

Each food package 61kg comprises rice 5kg, cooking oil 5 liter, dall channa 3kg, beans (lobia) 5kg, sugar 3kg, and flour 40kg

10,000 Winter Packages

Each Kit comprises 2 Quilts, men’s and women’s shawls, 10 pairs of socks for men women and children, 4 Children Cap, 2 set of children sweater & jacket and men’s and women’s warmers.