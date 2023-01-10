Saudi Arabia revives Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota

Deal signed to launch smart cards for pilgrims

Saudi Arabia has revived Pakistan’s pre-pandemic Hajj quota of 179,210 pilgrims with the draft of annual Hajj agreement removing the upper age limit of 65 years.

Spokesperson of Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Muhammad Umar Butt informed media that Minister Mufti Abdul Shakoor had requested the Saudi authorities to further reduce the mandatory Hajj expenses as it would help lessen the maximum burden on the Pakistani pilgrims who wanted to perform Hajj. The Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Tawfiq Fawzan Al Rabiah had given a positive indicator into the matter, he added.

The spokesperson said the minister who is on an official visit to Jeddah these days to attend the four-day Hajj Expo 2023, met Osama Samkari, chairman of a bus transport company Nicaba Sayarat and discussed provision of better travel facilities to the pilgrims in Mina, Arafat and Muzdalifah.

He informed that Mufti Abdul Shakoor met with his Saudi counterpart among other several important figures and visited various organizations.