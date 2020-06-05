Saudi Arabia reimposes corona restrictions in Jeddah

Observer Report

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Interior has announced a series of restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Jeddah that will last for 15 days.

The restrictions will come into effect from Saturay (today) and are a response to an evaluation of the health situation in the city by the relevant authorities.

The curfew in Jeddah will be between 3 p.m. and 6 a.m. as of Saturday and mosques will close once again.

Employees of ministries, government agencies and private sector companies in the city will not work from the office.

Restaurants and cafes will no longer serve food and drink on their premises and gatherings of more than five people are prohibited.

Domestic flights and train journeys will continue to operate and people can enter and exit the city outside of the curfew.

Those people who were exempted from previous restrictions continue to be exempted from the current restrictions provided that they comply with the relevant procedures.

The interior ministry added the number of critical cases in Riyadh is being monitored and appropriate action will be taken should the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise as has been the case recently.