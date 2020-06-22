Saudi Arabia reaffirms support to Pakistan over Kashmir issue

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Monday reaffirmed the kingdom’s traditional support for the Kashmir cause, according to a statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

During a phone call, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and his Saudi counterpart agreed to remain in close contact to take forward the important bilateral agenda and close cooperation in various fields.

FM Qureshi shared deep concern over the continuing double lockdown as well as the intensification of military crackdown by Indian occupation forces and attempts to change the demographic structure of the disputed territory by introducing new domicile law. He also lauded the recent statements of OIC and other international bodies which showed serious concerns and urged urgent steps to address the situation in IOJ&K.