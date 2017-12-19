Saudi Arabia promoting Arabic language: Deputy Ambassador

Staff Reporter

Addressing a function here on Monday marking World Arabic Day Saudi Arab deputy ambassador Habibullah Bukhari said, the Arabic Language is the most celebrated language in the human history, because of potential.

It is the language of the Holy Quran and the Prophet (PBUH).

He said, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has attached great importance to the Arabic language ever since it came into being the Kingdom was the first country to sponsor and make great efforts for its promotion.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is working for many years to update the curricula for teaching Arabic at all levels of schools, colleges and universities.

The Kingdom has established King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Centre to serve the Arabic language and safeguard the integrity of the Arabic language, its consolidation and abrogation in different countries of the world.

Bukhari said, in Pakistan as in the rest of the world, the King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz International Centre has launched several programmes in cooperation with the Embassy of the Kingdom to promote the Arabic language.

The most recent, was participation in (the First International Conference: The Development and Arabic Prose in the Second Half of the Twentieth Century) by a numb of specialized professors invited by the National University of Modern languages in Islamabad.

During the visit, a number of coordination meeting were held for the representatives of intuitions specialization in serving the Arabic language.

In cooperation with Saudi Cultural Attache in Pakistan, the center has also lunched the project of ‘Arabic Language in Pakistan’, which was published in a book containing eight scientific researches.

It is studying a new project entitled ‘Future of Arabic Language in Pakistan’ in cooperation with the Saudi Cultural Attache and the association of Arabic Language Teachers in Pakistan and pursues number of joint projects.