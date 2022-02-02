Saudi Arabia moves to redefine law governing its flag

Saudi Arabia is inching towards changes to the royal decree that governs its national anthem and green flag, which is inscribed with Islam’s proclamation of faith, identifying the country as the birthplace of the religion.

Late on Monday, the kingdom’s un-elected consultative Shura Council voted in favour of changes, state-run media reported. It comes as the country’s young crown prince emphasises Saudi nationality and national pride.

While decisions by the council have no bearing on existing laws or structures, the vote is significant because its members are appointed by the king and their decisions often move in lockstep with leadership.

Other state-linked media reported that the changes favour amending the system governing the flag, the slogan and the national anthem, but not its contents.—AP