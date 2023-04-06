Saudi Arabia, Iran sign agreement for resuming diplomatic relations

Iran and Saudi Arabia on Thursday signed an agreement for resuming diplomatic relations after the meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang witnessing the signing ceremony, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said.

Upon the proposal of Saudi Arabia and Iran, China today received Saudi Arabian Minister for Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, and Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, for a meeting in the Chinese capital here, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson, Moa Ning said during her regular briefing held here.

The spokesperson informed that the Chinese foreign minister met with his two counterparts from Saudi Arabia and Iran.

The foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia and Iran announced the resumption of diplomatic ties and signed a joint statement.

Both noted that they will continue to advance the process to improve bilateral relations in accordance with the roadmap and timeline identified in their Beijing talks in March and thanked China for its important role in facilitating the talks, she added.

Mao Ning said that China welcomes and applauds the continued steps Saudi Arabia and Iran have taken to improve their relations, adding, “We are ready to keep playing a mediating role, support both sides in building trust, dispelling misgivings and realizing good neighborliness, and contribute China’s wisdom and strength to promoting security, stability and development in the Middle East.”

She said that the further improvement of relations between Saudi Arabia and Iran fully shows that regional countries have the will and ability to take the initiative of regional peace and development.

“The recent interactions in the Middle East also show that peace and development is what people aspire for and what the trend is leading to,” she added.