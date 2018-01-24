Saudi Arabia to invest in TAPI pipeline

Ashgabat

Turkmenistan has said that Saudi Arabia would make considerable investments in the construction of a natural gas pipeline through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India.

The $10 billion pipeline originating at the giant Galkynysh gas field in Turkmenistan carry 33 billion cubic meters of gas annually.

Turkmenistan has already completed construction of the pipeline in its soil and the Afghan section would begin expectedly next month.

Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister overseeing fuel and energy complex, Maksat Babayev, said that Saudi Arabia would make considerable investments in the project, Turkmen state news agency TDH reported. He said that the investments come following agreements reached during official visit of Turkmen president to Saudi Arabia in May 2016.It is said that UAE is also interested in investing in the project.—INP