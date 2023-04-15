Saudi Arabia introduces temporary work visa

Saudi Arabia has introduced a three-month temporary work visa that is issued immediately without documents, according to the Qiwa platform.

The visa enables enterprises to issue a temporary work visa whereby the holder can work for three months from the entry date, a labour portal has said.

This visa, which can be extended for a similar period, allows the holder to work for a specific period without the need to issue work permit and residency.

The request for the visa must be submitted by the business owner or a commissioner on Qiwa business, Gulf News reported.

Qiwa is an electronic platform giving access to the Ministry of Human Resources’ different services in the labour sector.

Regulations for the temporary work visa service require that the enterprise must be active and have a valid commercial registration except for the activities that do not require commercial registration.

Moreover, the enterprises under the same unified number must not have any expired work permit, and have sufficient credit in the national unified number of the enterprise on the Absher account.

The temporary work visa is issued immediately through Qiwa and does not require any documents.

The visa is electronic and is valid within one year.

Reasons cited for rejecting a request for the temporary visa include an insufficient balance in the unified number of the enterprise on Absher and rejection from the Interior Ministry.

The temporary work visa balance package can be cancelled and government fees refunded.

The cancellation request must be submitted by the business owner or a commissioner, the platform pointed out.