Saudi Arabia interested in undertaking renewable energy projects in Pakistan: Ghamdi

Staff Reporter

Karachi

Saudi Advisor for Energy & Mineral Resources Ahmad Al Ghamdi has said that for Saudi Arabia, Pakistan was not just a foreign country but a brotherly country with strong relations, similar religion, traditions and cultures. “Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have historical relations but unfortunately these relations became stagnant for some time but lately, both countries have made good efforts to make these relations stronger than before. We would like to do a lot of things together but it will require time”, he added while exchanging views at a meeting during the visit of a Saudi business delegation to Karachi Chamber.

Commercial Attaché of Saudi Embassy in Pakistan M. Ahmed Asiri, President KCCI Junaid Esmail Makda, Senior Vice President Khurram Shahzad, Vice President Asif Sheikh Javaid, Saudi delegates and KCCI Managing Committee Members attended the meeting. Saudi Advisor suggested that the business communities of both countries will have to meet more frequently and participate in trade promotional events being staged in Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, which would result in further strengthening the relations.

He said that Saudi private sector was unaware about the opportunities and they are scared of making investments in Pakistan due to security concerns.

“If we keep saying Pakistan is safe and secure, they will not believe us but if someone from Pakistani government comes and guarantees about the safety and security, besides extending full support of the Pakistani government, Saudi investors will certainly get a strong signal that they can come here and make investment in a very pleased environment”, he added.

Ahmad Al Ghamdi said that Saudi Arabia was interested in undertaking renewable energy projects in Pakistan and hopefully, a Saudi company, Aqua Power will soon be visiting Pakistan to introduce its renewable energy technologies including solar, wind and other technologies. “We have also discussed the investment opportunities in Pakistan’s mining sector and in this regard, a Memorandum of Understanding is at final stage which will soon be signed between both the countries, signifying commencement of new relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia”, he added.

Share on: WhatsApp