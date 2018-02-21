Saudi Arabia to host 4th session of ICLM

Jeddah

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will host the fourth session of the Islamic Conference of Ministers of Labor of the OIC Member States on 21 and 22 /2/ 2018 under the theme “Developing a common strategy for the development of manpower”.

The opening ceremony is scheduled to be followed by the signing ceremony of the Statute of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Labor Center, approved by the Forty-fourth session of the Council of Foreign Ministers, held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, in October 2016. The Conference will also discuss the OIC Labor Market Strategy, which sets out the main objectives and areas of cooperation among Member States, such as enhancing employability, protecting labor safety and well-being, enhancing labor productivity and minimizing unemployment.

Furthermore, the Conference will consider the OIC Mutual Recognition Arrangements Agreement for Skilled Labor Force and the recommended OIC bilateral agreement on the exchange of labor.rs.—PR