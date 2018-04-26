Saudi Arabia expects 2mln pilgrims in Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, Apr 26 (APP):King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) in Jeddah has completed all its preparations to receive expected 2mln Umrah pilgrims from various parts of the world in Ramadan. Saudi Gazette repoted that Essam Nur, Director General of the airport King Abdulaziz International Airport (KAIA) said that “We have made all the necessary arrangements to receive and send off the increasing number of the Umrah pilgrims who are expected to peak in Ramadan,” quoted as saying by Al Watan Arabic daily. Nur said the airport’s management has prepared all the lounges to provide the best of services to the arriving and departing pilgrims. According to a statistical report issued by the airport, more than 10 million people who arrived and left the Kingdom after performing the Umrah since the season has started in October. The Umrah season will conclude on July 2018 after which no Umrah visas will be issued. The report said during this period, 6,431,604 pilgrims have performed the Umrah. It said the number of the arrivals were 3,330,847 while those who departed were 3,397,757. The director said all the operational sectors and the service-providing companies in the airport are making strenuous efforts to ensure the pilgrims with consummate services and to achieve the highest degree of performance.

Orignally published by APP