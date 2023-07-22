Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Education has announced thousands of jobs for the upcoming academic year.

Authorities in Kingdom announced 11,500 job openings for the 1445 AH academic year in several disciplines, and both male and female applicants can apply.

As per the details shared by Saudi Education Ministry, the recruitment procedure will start on July 25 and will continue by the end of July.

How to Apply for Saudi Arabia Education Ministry Jobs

People interested to apply for the jobs need to visit the unified job platform, Jadarat, and the hiring will depend on their interview results.

Step 1: Visit the Jadarat platform and fill out all your information.

Step 2: Check if there is any mistake (you can file a complaint for re-evaluation)

Step 3: After finding a relevant job posting, you need to proceed by clicking on the application icon and checking the box

Step 4: Pick your preferred locations in KSA and submit

Meanwhile, the requirements for job openings differ in terms of academic qualifications. Find more specifics on the portal under the specializations directory.