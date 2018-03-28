Saudi Arabia completes renovation of Zamzam well

RIYADH : The Saudi Arabia marked the completion of a rehabilitation project for Makkah’s holy Zamzam well in a ceremony on Tuesday.

Prince Khalid Al Faisal Bin Abdulaziz, the advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and governor of Makkah region, participated in the opening ceremony for the completion of the renovation project for the well and surrounding area in Makkah’s Grand Mosque, also known as Masjid al-Haram, the official SPA news agency reported.

The Directorate General of Works of Masjid al-Haram and Masjid an-Nabawi said in a written statement that barriers which had been put around the Kaaba for the rehabilitation work had been removed.

There are 21 meters between the Zamzam well and the Kaaba.

The Holy Kaaba, located in Masjid al-Haram, is the holiest site for Muslims which they face during prayers.

Orignally published by INP