‘Saudi Arabia has complete faith’ in Pakistan: Shahbaz

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the Saudi Arabia retains complete faith in Pakistan.

The chief minister made the remark while addressing a press conference at a kidney and liver transplant institute, where he had gone directly after landing at Lahore airport.

“If we look at Pakistan’s 70-year history,[we can see that at every turn — during earthquakes, storms and wars — Saudi Arabia has stood by Pakistan on both diplomatic and international levels,” the chief minister, who had travelled in mysterious circumstances to Saudi Arabia on Dec 27, told the press.

The Chief Minister promised to hold a separate press conference on the issue later.

The chief minister had landed in Lahore after a six-day visit to Saudi Arabia where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Salman bin Muhammad.

When asked by a journalist if the visit to Saudi Arabia was an attempt to secure an NRO, Shahbaz left the question unanswered, only saying, “for God’s sake!”.

