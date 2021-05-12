Saudi Arabia begins arrangements for Hajj 2021

Observer Report Makkah

Saudi Arabia’s Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah Dr. Abdul Fattah Mashat has said the Kingdom doesn’t intend to call off this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.

This he said in a meeting with Maulana Tahir Ashrafi, Special Assistant to the PM on Religious Harmony, in Makkah, reports a news channel.

The minister said the Kingdom has started making arrangements to hold this year’s Hajj pilgrimage with Covid safety protocols. All possible steps are being taken to facilitate pilgrims, he said.

Maulana Ashrafi said the people and leadership of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are close to each other. The Saudi government’s measures for pilgrims are laudable, he added.