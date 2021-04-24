Saudi Arabia bans flights from Pakistan

As part of stricter measures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia has halted all passenger flights from Pakistan.

Previously, Canada, Oman, and the United Kingdom had imposed travel bans on Pakistan, which is dealing with the third wave of COVID-19 and registering over 4000 cases a day.

Saudi Arabia will prohibit 20 countries as it starts flights on May 17. According to Arab News, these countries include Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Pakistan, India, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Japan, and Egypt.

Saudi Arabia has even banned its people from visiting these countries. Saudi nationals and iqama holders have 72 hours to return to the country. No passenger would be able to reach the kingdom after that.

Saudis in Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, and the Philippines have been told to fly home because flights from these countries would be unavailable.

