Saudi Arabia appoints first woman commercial attache

Observer Report

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia has appointed Samar Bint Mazin Saleh as commercial attache at the Saudi Commercial Attache’s Office in Tokyo as part of its policy to empower women, local media reported on Saturday.

She has become the first woman to be appointed as commercial attaché.

According to Saudi Gazzette newspaper, the appointment was made by Minister of Commerce and Investment Dr. Majed Bin Abdullah Al-Qasabi.

The paper said Samar Saleh holds a master’s degree in journalism and international media from City University in London.

“She obtained a bachelor’s degree in journalism and mass media from the American University in Sharjah. She also completed the executive leadership program at Harvard University in the US,” the newspaper reported.