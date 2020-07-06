Saudi Arabia announces Haj measures for domestic pilgrims

Observer Report

Riyadh

Saudi Arabia announced health protocols to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus in the 2020 Haj season, banning gatherings and meetings between pilgrims, the state news agency said on Monday.

Saudi Arabia decided in June to limit the number of domestic pilgrims attending the Haj to around 1,000 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, after barring Muslims abroad from the rite for the first year in modern times. Touching the holy Kaaba will be banned during Haj this year, and a social distancing space of a metre .