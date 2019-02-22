Saudi Arabia always stands with Pakistan in difficult times: Asad

Staff Reporter

Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser has said that Pakistan always regards its relations with Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) high which is based upon Islamic brotherhood and wishes to give these relations new dimensions of trade and parliamentary cooperation. He expressed these views while talking with Pakistan’s Ambassador in KSA Raja Ali Ijaz, who called on him at parliament house on Thursday.

The Speaker said that the people of both nations are just like one family as Saudi always stood with Pakistan in challenging and difficult times and helped Pakistan. He also expressed his views that the recent visit of the Crown Prince of KSA Muhammad Bin Salman will play an important role to further strengthen the relations between both countries and his successful visit will have long term positive impacts on the economy of two brotherly countries.

He termed the announcement of releasing the Pakistani Prisoners in KSA by the Crown Prince a historic step. He expressed the hope that the agreements signed between KSA and Pakistan will prove vital for Pakistan’s Economy. He stressed the need to enhance close cooperation between Parliaments and masses of both nations and it will further enhance the harmony between both the nations.

He directed the Ambassador to provide all support to Pakistani immigrants in KSA. He said that Embassy of Pakistan in KSA can play a vital role to highlight the true image of Pakistan and to encourage the Saudi Investors to invest in Pakistan. He appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Raja Ali Ijaz in bringing both the countries closer.

The Ambassador thanked the Speaker and said that People and Government of KSA gives immense importance to its relations with Pakistan. He said that Embassy of Pakistan in KSA was playing vibrant role to cement these relations. He assured the Speaker for making all out efforts to facilitate the Pakistani Immigrants in KSA.

He was confident that the recent visit of the Crown Prince of KSA will prove a milestone to bring the bilateral relations to new heights. He further said that Pakistan Embassy has already initiated work on release of prisoners after the announcement by the Crown Prince of KSA and nation will hear good news soon. He was agreed with the suggestion of speaker to increase inter-parliamentary relations between both nations.

