Riyadh (PPA)

In a yet another sign of relaxation of tension over Qatar, Saudi Arabia has now allowed the Qatari nationals to perform Hajj as usual. According to a statement issued by the Saudi Hajj Ministry, Qatari nationals and residents of Qatar would be welcomed for Hajj pilgrimage as they had already been “registered for the Hajj”. However, visitors from Qatar would need to get visas on arrival in Jeddah or Medina, their sole points of entry in the Saudi Arabia.—Agencies