Saudi Arabia allows conditional entry to travellers vaccinated with China’s Sinopharm, Sinovac

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia has announced to allow entry to international travellers fully vaccinated with either Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines, provided that they will be required to get a booster shot of any of the four vaccines approved by the Kingdom.

According to the e-visa portal of the Kingdom, “Guests who have completed two doses of the Sinopharm or Sinovac vaccines will be accepted if they have received an additional dose of one of the four vaccines approved in the Kingdom”.

The Saudi government opened its doors to international visitors on August 1. “All visitors arriving in the country with a valid tourism visa must provide evidence of a full course of one the four vaccines currently recognized: two doses of the Oxford/Astra Zeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccines or a single dose of the vaccine produced by Johnson and Johnson,” it added.

Travelers arriving in Saudi Arabia are also required to provide a negative PCR test taken no more than 72 hours before departure and an approved paper vaccination certificate, certified by the official health authorities in the issuing country, according to the guidelines

There is no quarantine requirement for vaccinated travelers to the kingdom.

On July 30, Saudi Arabia announced that the Kingdom will open its doors to foreign tourists, and lift off the suspension of entry for tourist visa holders, starting from August 1, 2021.

The restrictions, according to a Saudi news agency, were lifted after 17 months.

