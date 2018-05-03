Saudi Arabia aid to Yemen up by $11bn

Jeddah

Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian efforts in Yemen have been highlighted at a forum at King Saud University (KSU).

The symposium, entitled “Restoration of Hope, Security, Stability and Development in Yemen,” was held under the patronage of Badran bin Abdurrahman Al-Omar, president of KSU. Mohammed Al-Jabir, Saudi ambassador to Yemen, said the country had historic and strategic relations with the Kingdom.

“Iran-backed Houthi militias had impeded the delivery of humanitarian aid to Yemen and had looted the country’s Central Bank,” he added.—Agencies