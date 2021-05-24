Saudi Arabia announces free extension in iqama, visas of expatriates

JEDDAH – Saudi Arabia Monday announced that it will extend iqama (residency permits), exit, visit and reentry visas of expatriates, who are stranded in their countries due to travel ban, free of cost.

The extension is validated until June 2, 2021, the Saudi Press Agency reported citing a royal order.

The free extension of the validity period of iqamas and visas granted by the finance minister at the directives of Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman is part of the continuous efforts taken by the government to ensure the safety of citizens and residents and to mitigate its economic and financial impacts on them.

According to the SPA, the General Directorate of Passports (Jawazat) has confirmed that the extension will be done automatically in cooperation with the National Information Center.

Last month, as part of stricter measures to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, Saudi Arabia had extended travel ban on 20 countries including Pakistan.

The countries included Argentina, the United Arab Emirates, Germany, the United States, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, India, Brazil, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Turkey, South Africa, Sweden, Switzerland, France, Lebanon, Japan, and Egypt.

