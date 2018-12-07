Saudi ambassador calls on CJP

Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Pakistan Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki Friday paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar here at the Supreme Court.

He briefed the CJP about bilateral relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, and said there were similarities between both the countries having common tradition and culture, a press release said. The ambassador expressed his good wishes and conveyed greeting and thanked the CJP for sparing his time.—APP

