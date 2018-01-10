Saudi Ambassador calls on MOS for Finance

Finance Reporter

Islamabad

Ambassador of Saudi Arabia Nawaf bin Said Al-Malki, Tuesday, called on the Minister of State for Finance and Economic Affairs, Rana Muhammad Afzal Khan..

The meeting focused on firming up preparations for upcoming Pak-Saudi Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting scheduled to be held on January 16-17 at Islamabad.

During the meeting it was re-iterated that in the last three years, both Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have made important decisions, especially with regard to their development trajectories. Saudi Vision 2030 – a far-reaching and pragmatic roadmap envisioned by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman is set to transform Saudi Arabia’s socio-economic development.

The Minister also discussed with the Ambassador current bilateral trade between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and said there was room and potential for increasing it to a far higher level. On this account the Minister suggested measures like participation in mutual trade fairs and exhibitions, trade diversification to non-traditional areas, B2B meetings and reactivation of Pak-Saudi Business Council.

The Minister on the occasion also emphasized the need for steps like easing of procedure for issuance of business/ professional visa, reduction of visa fees on reciprocal basis that will ultimately increase the volume of bilateral trade.

The Minister said Pakistan looks forward to up-gradation of manpower in Saudi Arabia by sending highly qualified technical and skilled personnel. The Minister indicated opportunities in Halal Food, Cattle Farming, Milk, Fisheries and other Agro Industry Projects for investment by Saudi businessmen.

The Ambassador assured the Minister that Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan through thick and thin and will do so in future.