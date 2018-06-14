Saudi Air Force intercepts Houthi missile

Dubai

The Saudi Air Defense Force intercepted a ballistic missile fired by the Iran-backed Houthi militias from Saada province, Yemen, towards Saudi territories, suggested reports on Wednesday.

The official spokesman for the Coalition to Restore Legitimacy in Yemen, Col. Turki Al-Maliki, stated that at 3:46 am the Saudi Air Force intercepted a missile launched by the Iran-aligned rebels against the Saudi city Jazan.

Al-Maliki explained that the missile was heading towards Jazan and was deliberately launched to target civilian and populated areas.—TNS