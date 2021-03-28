Saudi air force contingent arrives in Pakistan for ACES Meet 2021 exercise

ISLAMABAD – A contingent of Royal Saudi Air Force has arrived at an operational airbase of Pakistan Air Force on Saturday to participate in a two-week long multinational air exercise.

According to PAF spokesperson, the Pakistani, Saudi Arabian and the American air forces will be participating in the ACES Meet 2021 exercise, while Bahrain, Egypt and Jordan air forces are invited as observers.

The exercise is aimed at sharing experiences and enhancing inter-operability among participating air forces through conduct of near-realistic, role-oriented training.

Pakistan has, in recent past, participated in the Al-Saqoor II exercise in Saudi Arabia.