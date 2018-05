Riyadh

Saudi air defences on Tuesday intercepted a ballistic missile fired into the south of the kingdom from Huthi rebel-held territory in neighbouring Yemen, said a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition.

Debris from the missile landed in residential areas of the city of Jizan, but without causing casualties, coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki said.

The Huthi news outlet Al-Masirah earlier announced a “Badr 1” ballistic missile had been fired at the King Faisal military base in Jizan.—AP